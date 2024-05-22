Oxen Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $6,463.06 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,501.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.72 or 0.00728039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00123892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00043789 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.00200120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00095017 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,005,969 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

