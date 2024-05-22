Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,172.14

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,172.14 ($27.61) and traded as high as GBX 2,563.70 ($32.58). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,480 ($31.52), with a volume of 43,403 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,126.25 ($27.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2,320.39, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,193.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.15.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

