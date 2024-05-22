Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.46

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.46 and traded as high as $42.89. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $42.80, with a volume of 2,599 shares.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.64.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $995.16 million during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

