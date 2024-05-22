Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells $3,014,700.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.97. The stock had a trading volume of 170,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.92 and its 200 day moving average is $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.