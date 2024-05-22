Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,986 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,114,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.