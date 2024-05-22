Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $208,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 7,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.06. 1,765,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $213.80 and a 12-month high of $291.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

