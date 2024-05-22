Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,554 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 522,377 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.83. 2,178,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $163.26 and a 1-year high of $280.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

