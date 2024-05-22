ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $5.26. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 24,833 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ProPhase Labs to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.17.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ProPhase Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

