Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.49. 1,568,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

