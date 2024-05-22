Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.54. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 176,299 shares traded.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,882,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 348,282 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,112,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 22,620 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 136,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

