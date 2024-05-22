Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.54

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $3.54. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 176,299 shares traded.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
