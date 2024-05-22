Qtum Trading Up 5.1% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.83 or 0.00005513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $402.36 million and approximately $43.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.64 or 0.05416012 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000697 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00057770 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011510 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00018473 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00013454 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012344 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003646 BTC.
About Qtum
Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,161,348 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Qtum Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
