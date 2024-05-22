Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,139 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

RF traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. 5,775,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,260,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

