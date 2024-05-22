Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Trading Down 5.1%

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 3,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brand names. Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Penrose, New Zealand.

Further Reading

