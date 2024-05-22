Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 676.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.81. 905,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,318. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.58. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

