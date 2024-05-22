Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $359,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 77,524.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 641,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,211,390,000 after purchasing an additional 641,128 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after purchasing an additional 379,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after purchasing an additional 340,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,544,000 after purchasing an additional 307,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock stock traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $799.61. 387,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $791.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $781.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock worth $61,743,127 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
