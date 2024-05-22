Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $400,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 39,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 42,819,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,459,246. The company has a market capitalization of $310.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.