Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 1,377 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.47.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.53.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

