Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 9,550 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.00. 7,414,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,471,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $271.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,577 shares of company stock worth $27,385,816 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.