Sanjay Datta Sells 18,138 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 1,486.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 111,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

