Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $421.12 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,329.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.32 or 0.00731753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00124780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00044168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.05 or 0.00200570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00095278 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,292,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,266,638,995 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

