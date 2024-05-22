Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading Down 3.5%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.28 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.36 ($0.31). 4,745,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 1,233,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.26 ($0.32).

Siemens Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 13.81.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.