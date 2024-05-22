Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLAB. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 275,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.25. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $166.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,462,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,042,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

