Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,671 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.93. 1,007,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,154. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.91 and a one year high of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

