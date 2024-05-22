SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading Down 0.3%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 3,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 20,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Get SLC Agrícola alerts:

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.01. SLC Agrícola’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLC Agrícola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLC Agrícola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.