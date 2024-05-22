SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.24. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$43.49, with a volume of 671,250 shares changing hands.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at SNC-Lavalin Group

In other news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 17,662 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,435.40. In other news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 16,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.58, for a total value of C$896,911.31. Also, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 17,662 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.70 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,435.40. Insiders bought 27,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors.

