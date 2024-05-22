Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $12.05. Sohu.com shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 60,429 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sohu.com

Sohu.com Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $141.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. Analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.