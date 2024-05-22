Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.26. The stock had a trading volume of 596,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,104. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.57.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

