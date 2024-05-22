SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,140 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allstate Corp owned 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $46,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 330,208 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67,708.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 242,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 242,397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,864,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,534,000. Finally, Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 325,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 72,102 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,743. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.