Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $143.23

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.23 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 194.80 ($2.48). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 188.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 1,163,516 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities increased their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($1.97) to GBX 240 ($3.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 172.50 ($2.19) to GBX 199 ($2.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Spirent Communications

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 190.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 144.12. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.24), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($60,148.25). 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.