Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0378 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $146.74 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011319 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,364.06 or 1.00050520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011471 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00109488 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03781234 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $4,278,328.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

