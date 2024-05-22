Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 22nd (AUMN, AZO, EXK, HL, IART, LRMR, PANW, PCTY, PDD, PYCR)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 22nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)

had its target price boosted by CIBC from $4.25 to $6.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $345.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $176.00 to $178.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $248.00 to $272.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.