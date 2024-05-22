StockNews.com Lowers Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Sell

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALDX

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. 227,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,438. The stock has a market cap of $229.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,556,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.