StockNews.com Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Buy

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Pitney Bowes Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,112. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $907.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.14.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.