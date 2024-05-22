StockNews.com Upgrades Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) to Buy

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,112. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $907.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

About Pitney Bowes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $764,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 10.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 220,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

