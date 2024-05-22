Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.81

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.81 and traded as high as $25.89. Strattec Security shares last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 5,859 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STRT

Strattec Security Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Trading of Strattec Security

The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.