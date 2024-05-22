T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,674,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,607,000 after acquiring an additional 119,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 936,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.26. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

