Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Director Jon J. Moses Sells 2,500 Shares

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,318. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.12.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,811,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after acquiring an additional 370,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 495,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.