TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.22

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $13.56. TFS Financial shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 153,756 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TFS Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TFS Financial news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,449 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $43,940.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $79,992.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,868 shares of company stock worth $349,584. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 152,815 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 113,191 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 32,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

