The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.2% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $186.30. 3,778,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,087,296. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93. The company has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a PE ratio of -52.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

