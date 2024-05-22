The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GS traded down $7.84 on Wednesday, hitting $462.57. 2,728,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,357. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.29 and a 200-day moving average of $388.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

