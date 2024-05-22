The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 471.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

HIG stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,439. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

