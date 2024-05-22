Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $6.53 on Top Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00009410 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $22.29 billion and $322.04 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,867,633 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,843,464.459799 with 3,474,552,697.625951 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.25215289 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 337 active market(s) with $260,269,043.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

