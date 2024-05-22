Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
NYSE NTG opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.80.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
