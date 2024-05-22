Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

NYSE NTG opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.