Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,707,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,574,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. 3,292,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,670. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.65.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -110.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
