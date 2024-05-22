Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $62.46 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,398.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.90 or 0.00739065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00064179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00095314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012305 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001179 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16361912 USD and is up 4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,412,187.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

