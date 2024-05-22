United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,198. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.