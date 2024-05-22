Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on URBN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. 5,889,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,777. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,345 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $141,259.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,724.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last 90 days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

