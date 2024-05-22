V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $291,045,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after purchasing an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 540,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, reaching $201.12. The company had a trading volume of 780,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.52 and a 200-day moving average of $215.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 6,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $1,407,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $1,102,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,114.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,744 shares of company stock valued at $5,111,382. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

