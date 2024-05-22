V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 345 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.36. 591,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

