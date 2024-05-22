V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 372.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,259. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.