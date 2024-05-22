V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $516,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 101.4% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 32.0% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 101,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

